Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is 5.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.01 and a high of $369.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $352.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.44% off its average median price target of $357.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.3% off the consensus price target high of $413.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -195.94% lower than the price target low of $121.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $358.09, the stock is 7.63% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 25.03% off its SMA200. COUP registered 123.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $336.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $306.81.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.40%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 1693 employees, a market worth around $25.09B and $489.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 939.87. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.67% and -2.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $145.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Top Institutional Holders

627 institutions hold shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), with 453.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 102.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.94M, and float is at 67.38M with Short Float at 10.43%. Institutions hold 102.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 7.66 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the COUP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.07 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.62 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $1.51 billion.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 343 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 257 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggs Mark, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Riggs Mark sold 929 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $343.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1078.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that BERNSHTEYN ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $330.04 per share for $16.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Winter Steven M (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 5,067 shares at an average price of $345.82 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 6,887 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -4.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.