CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) is 60.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.81, the stock is 14.90% and 25.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77653.0 and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 54.21% off its SMA200. CVV registered 14.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.03.

The stock witnessed a 40.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.97%, and is 12.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $40.84M and $19.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.95% and -22.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.20%).

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVD Equipment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year.

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 26.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.64M, and float is at 5.38M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 21.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the CVV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.24 million shares valued at $0.75 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 41442.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAKIOS EMMANUEL N, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that LAKIOS EMMANUEL N sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $9200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4035.0 shares.

CVD Equipment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that LAKIOS EMMANUEL N (Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $3.23 per share for $16150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5435.0 shares of the CVV stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 61.89% up over the past 12 months. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 63.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 86.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 817.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.