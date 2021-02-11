Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is -12.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.39 and a high of $93.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $72.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.04% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -83.65% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.46, the stock is -0.29% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 65.84% off its SMA200. DNLI registered 198.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.63%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $8.70B and $23.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 492.90% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.90%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $78.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -428.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 247.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,574.70% in year-over-year returns.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), with 21.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.61% while institutional investors hold 95.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.49M, and float is at 98.81M with Short Float at 7.16%. Institutions hold 78.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestline Management, L.P. with over 12.2 million shares valued at $437.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the DNLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 10.83 million shares valued at $387.94 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.7 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $240.12 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $534.06 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watts Ryan J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Watts Ryan J. sold 5,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $73.79 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Schuth Alexander O. (COO and Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $67.84 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Watts Ryan J. (President and CEO) disposed off 18,334 shares at an average price of $68.44 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 2,304,649 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.38.