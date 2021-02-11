Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) is 8.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.12 and a high of $56.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLOW stock was last observed hovering at around $46.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -22.66% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.61, the stock is 6.67% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76554.0 and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 23.47% off its SMA200. PLOW registered -13.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.18.

The stock witnessed a 6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.79%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) has around 1677 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $482.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.43. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.24% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $147.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW), with 519.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 95.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.86M, and float is at 22.34M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 92.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with over 2.78 million shares valued at $118.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the PLOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.18 million shares valued at $74.47 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.73 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $74.01 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.37% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $72.09 million.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagelin Keith, the company’s Pres. Commercial Snow & Ice. SEC filings show that Hagelin Keith sold 2,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $42.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75787.0 shares.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Hagelin Keith (Pres. Commercial Snow & Ice) sold a total of 7,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $42.20 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78399.0 shares of the PLOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, McCormick Robert L (President and CEO) disposed off 4,597 shares at an average price of $39.85 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 21,750 shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW).

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is trading 77.72% up over the past 12 months. Deere & Company (DE) is 84.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.