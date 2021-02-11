Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) on Track to Reach $67.50 in a Year

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.01 and a high of $65.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIRE stock was last observed hovering at around $64.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.37% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.4% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.44, the stock is 4.26% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66589.0 and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 23.68% off its SMA200. WIRE registered 14.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.57.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.03%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.04 and Fwd P/E is 21.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.90% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encore Wire Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $334.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), with 757.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 94.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.55M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 91.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.18 million shares valued at $192.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.43% of the WIRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.0 million shares valued at $92.61 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.67 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $77.75 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $88.82 million.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 11.11% up over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -5.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.