Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Is Up 75.00% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is 75.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 22.73% and 46.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 25.85% off its SMA200. ENTX registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2780.

The stock witnessed a 54.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.75%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.30% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $39.29M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.00% and -43.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.70% year-over-year.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.19% while institutional investors hold 17.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.33M, and float is at 16.26M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 10.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $2.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ENTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 22020.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $27304.0, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 12400.0 with a market value of $15376.0.