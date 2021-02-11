Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is 63.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESEA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is 13.77% and 41.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61857.0 and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 149.30% off its SMA200. ESEA registered 198.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.83.

The stock witnessed a 20.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 191.48%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $47.21M and $54.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.46 and Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 622.71% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euroseas Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $11.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), with 4.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.11% while institutional investors hold 12.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.71M, and float is at 0.27M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 3.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.66% of the ESEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 35207.0 shares valued at $86961.0 to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding.