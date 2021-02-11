EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX: EVI) is 44.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.79 and a high of $42.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61%.

Currently trading at $43.19, the stock is 22.34% and 28.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86404.0 and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 60.65% off its SMA200. EVI registered 77.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.45.

The stock witnessed a 33.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.88%, and is 22.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $544.19M and $238.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 799.81. Distance from 52-week low is 213.31% and 2.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) Analyst Forecasts

EVI Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.80% this year.

EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in EVI Industries Inc. (EVI), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.74% while institutional investors hold 77.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.94M, and float is at 5.58M with Short Float at 18.03%. Institutions hold 32.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with over 1.06 million shares valued at $31.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the EVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.7 million shares valued at $20.86 million to account for 5.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $9.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $8.87 million.

EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucas Hal M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lucas Hal M sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $31.76 per share for a total of $47644.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3650.0 shares.