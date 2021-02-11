Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.67% Change This Year

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XOG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -14650.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.20 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14650.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.50, the stock is 3.50% and 3.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 3.50% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.46.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $735.35M and $630.67M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.89% and -18.06% from its 52-week high.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $98.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -689.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.30% in year-over-year returns.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Top Institutional Holders

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owens Matthew R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Owens Matthew R sold 183,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $0.13 per share for a total of $23156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Owens Matthew R (President & CEO) sold a total of 128,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $0.13 per share for $16177.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80522.0 shares of the XOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Owens Matthew R (President & CEO) disposed off 183,775 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $29772.0. The insider now directly holds 183,776 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG).