First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) is 13.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.25 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCBP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.71% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.71% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.98, the stock is 7.97% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62417.0 and changing 4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 33.28% off its SMA200. FCBP registered -13.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.94.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.57%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $247.77M and $89.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.68% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Choice Bancorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $24.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in First Choice Bancorp (FCBP), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.56% while institutional investors hold 39.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.57M, and float is at 9.88M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 33.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.65 million shares valued at $8.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.59% of the FCBP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $11.73 million to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.56 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $10.43 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $6.33 million.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dang Khoi, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Dang Khoi bought 3,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $14.34 per share for a total of $49764.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3470.0 shares.

First Choice Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that May Leonard (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 2,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $14.24 per share for $36820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7426.0 shares of the FCBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 22, May Leonard (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 7,300 shares at an average price of $14.11 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,368 shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP).