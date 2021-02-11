FLIC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Now

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $23.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.54, the stock is 4.06% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86278.0 and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 14.86% off its SMA200. FLIC registered -20.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.53.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $446.26M and $131.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.53% and -20.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The First of Long Island Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $28.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 61.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.86M, and float is at 22.73M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 58.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $32.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the FLIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.85 million shares valued at $33.01 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.28 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $18.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $14.5 million.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEAGLE WALTER C III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TEAGLE WALTER C III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $89707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

The First of Long Island Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that TAYLOR MILBREY RENNIE (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $17.31 per share for $17314.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28186.0 shares of the FLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, TAYLOR MILBREY RENNIE (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $17.15 for $17150.0. The insider now directly holds 29,186 shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC).

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -6.72% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.