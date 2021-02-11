Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) is 1.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.75% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.01% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.09, the stock is -0.41% and 0.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59069.0 and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 25.83% off its SMA200. FBRX registered 401.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 475.04% and -31.30% from its 52-week high.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forte Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.70% while institutional investors hold 69.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.21M, and float is at 9.92M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 53.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 2.94 million shares valued at $142.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.89% of the FBRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 0.97 million shares valued at $47.0 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 0.78 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $37.72 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $22.6 million.