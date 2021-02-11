FTSI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider FTS International Inc. (FTSI) Now

FTS International Inc. (AMEX: FTSI) is -1.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $55.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.83% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.90, the stock is 2.13% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61670.0 and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 61.71% off its SMA200. FTSI registered 9.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.52%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $267.06M and $355.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1021.52% and -65.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTS International Inc. (FTSI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTS International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.1 with sales reaching $45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.40% in year-over-year returns.

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in FTS International Inc. (FTSI), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.15% while institutional investors hold 45.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.69M, and float is at 3.50M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 35.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $2.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.88% of the FTSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conning Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $2.21 million to account for 0.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NYL Investors LLC which holds 41614.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1071.0 with a market value of $20563.0.

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FTS International Inc. (FTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 483,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $8.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.06 million shares.

FTS International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $16.69 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the FTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 4,593 shares at an average price of $17.49 for $80343.0. The insider now directly holds 2,552,192 shares of FTS International Inc. (FTSI).