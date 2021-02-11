GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is 19.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.27 and a high of $115.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.25%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $111.50, the stock is 4.05% and 12.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 35.07% off its SMA200. GDS registered 81.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.73.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.92%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $21.00B and $816.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.68% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $254.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.00% in year-over-year returns.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), with 6.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 61.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.17M, and float is at 90.34M with Short Float at 10.87%. Institutions hold 59.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.30% of the GDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP with 9.99 million shares valued at $817.35 million to account for 11.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 5.73 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $468.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.18% of the shares totaling 5.35 million with a market value of $501.18 million.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 48.52% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 25.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.95.