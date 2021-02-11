Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Track to Reach $17.25 in a Year

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $14.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEOS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.93% off the consensus price target high of $17.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.93% higher than the price target low of $17.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.81, the stock is -1.28% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59544.0 and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 23.56% off its SMA200. GEOS registered -35.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.16.

The stock witnessed a -0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.60%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $117.88M and $98.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.11% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geospace Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 259.40% year-over-year.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS), with 588.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 74.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.57M, and float is at 13.02M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 71.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.34 million shares valued at $11.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the GEOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.91 million shares valued at $5.63 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $4.86 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $4.77 million.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Robbin B., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Adams Robbin B. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $8.28 per share for a total of $28980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45161.0 shares.

Geospace Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Langtry Tina M (Director) bought a total of 2,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $6.08 per share for $12908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12475.0 shares of the GEOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Wheeler Walter R. (President & CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.92 for $29600.0. The insider now directly holds 117,306 shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS).

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -22.37% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.