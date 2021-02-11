Globe Life Inc. (GL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is -2.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.74 and a high of $111.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GL stock was last observed hovering at around $92.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.49% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $92.36, the stock is -1.53% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. GL registered -15.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.52.

The stock witnessed a -3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.97%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has around 3196 employees, a market worth around $9.60B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.78% and -17.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globe Life Inc. (GL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globe Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Top Institutional Holders

683 institutions hold shares in Globe Life Inc. (GL), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 77.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.15M, and float is at 102.55M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 76.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.29 million shares valued at $902.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the GL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.23 million shares valued at $686.85 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 6.35 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $507.66 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $369.28 million.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN, the company’s Exec. Officer of Principal Sub. SEC filings show that DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $93.33 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15969.0 shares.

Globe Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that McPartland James Eric (EVP &Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 7,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $93.26 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18514.0 shares of the GL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, HUTCHISON LARRY M (Co-Chaiman & CEO) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $96.43 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 665,200 shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL).