HCCI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Now

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) is 19.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $29.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCCI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -32.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.24, the stock is 12.72% and 17.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64756.0 and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 43.30% off its SMA200. HCCI registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.73.

The stock witnessed a 15.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.96%, and is 14.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has around 1322 employees, a market worth around $613.58M and $412.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 134.26 and Fwd P/E is 36.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.46% and -14.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $119.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.80% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), with 8.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.52% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.29M, and float is at 15.47M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 62.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 3.15 million shares valued at $42.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the HCCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.7 million shares valued at $22.74 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.08 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $22.79 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $12.98 million.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bruce Ellie, the company’s VP Business Management. SEC filings show that Bruce Ellie bought 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $24960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82060.0 shares.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Recatto Brian (President & CEO) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $13.95 per share for $48812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HCCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, DeVita Mark (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 561 shares at an average price of $13.99 for $7848.0. The insider now directly holds 87,087 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI).

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) that is trading -4.01% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -7.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.36.