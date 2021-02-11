HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) up 7.17% since start of the year

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is 7.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.25 and a high of $33.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $2195.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.83% off the consensus price target high of $2760.43 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 97.16% higher than the price target low of $1141.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.42, the stock is 6.95% and 11.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63144.0 and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 38.50% off its SMA200. HHR registered 41.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.51.

The stock witnessed a 13.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.11%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) has around 772 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $104.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.64 and Fwd P/E is 34.60. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.65% and -3.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HeadHunter Group PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $32.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), with institutional investors hold 49.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 49.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 7.3 million shares valued at $178.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.78% of the HHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.44 million shares valued at $35.34 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Genesis Investment Management, LLP which holds 1.3 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $39.31 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $29.79 million.