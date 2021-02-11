Here are the top Institutional holders of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) shares

23 institutions hold shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE), with 780.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.16% while institutional investors hold 32.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.51M, and float is at 4.71M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 30.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 0.82 million shares valued at $11.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.87% of the CSSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.52 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 10.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.19 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $2.76 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.51 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is 61.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $28.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSSE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -78.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.19, the stock is 28.66% and 54.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 14.15% at the moment leaves the stock 137.34% off its SMA200. CSSE registered 280.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 238.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.43.

The stock witnessed a 65.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.46%, and is 17.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $407.53M and $70.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 590.68% and 11.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.80%).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $22.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenhaven Road Investment Man, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 27,406 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $19.03 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Greenhaven Road Investment Man (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,172 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $18.07 per share for $21182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CSSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Greenhaven Road Investment Man (10% Owner) disposed off 34,958 shares at an average price of $18.34 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 248,053 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.