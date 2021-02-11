Here are the top Institutional holders of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) shares

33 institutions hold shares in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX), with 6.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.19% while institutional investors hold 47.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.14M, and float is at 8.54M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 27.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.8 million shares valued at $2.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the CPIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 0.78 million shares valued at $2.51 million to account for 5.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $1.92 million, while Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $1.89 million.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) is 11.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.29% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.29% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 1.57% and 5.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 1.08% off its SMA200. CPIX registered -31.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1312 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1515.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.03%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $49.61M and $40.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.77% and -31.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Insider Activity

A total of 278 insider transactions have happened at Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 278 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Galante Joseph C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Galante Joseph C bought 225 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24892.0 shares.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Galante Joseph C (Director) bought a total of 375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $3.35 per share for $1256.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24667.0 shares of the CPIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Galante Joseph C (Director) acquired 375 shares at an average price of $3.44 for $1290.0. The insider now directly holds 24,292 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX).

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is 17.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 98870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.