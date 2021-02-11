Here are the top Institutional holders of United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) shares

194 institutions hold shares in United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.47% while institutional investors hold 76.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.03M, and float is at 20.66M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 63.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.35 million shares valued at $84.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.37% of the UFCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.27 million shares valued at $46.13 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.83 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $37.24 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $32.29 million.

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) is 25.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.83 and a high of $47.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFCS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.50, the stock is 3.81% and 16.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. UFCS registered -32.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.64.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.30%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) has around 1173 employees, a market worth around $800.10M and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 145.16. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.29% and -33.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Fire Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $282.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 558.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAMLO RANDY A., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that RAMLO RANDY A. sold 15,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $23.72 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69870.0 shares.

United Fire Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Wilkins Michael T (EVP & COO) sold a total of 2,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $22.79 per share for $66957.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40822.0 shares of the UFCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, RAMLO RANDY A. (President & CEO) disposed off 1,504 shares at an average price of $24.04 for $36156.0. The insider now directly holds 69,462 shares of United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS).

United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 7.34% up over the past 12 months. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is -15.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.