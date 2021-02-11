Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)

87 institutions hold shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), with 337.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.67M, and float is at 11.25M with Short Float at 12.77%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 million shares valued at $311.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.99% of the ADAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 million shares valued at $136.32 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 11.33 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $90.41 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 11.0 million with a market value of $87.78 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is 25.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADAP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is 15.84% and 27.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -3.42% off its SMA200. ADAP registered 62.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.71.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.69%, and is 17.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $985.44M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 238.50% and -49.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.30%).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 193.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 172.00% in year-over-year returns.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lunger John, the company’s Chief Patient Supply Officer. SEC filings show that Lunger John sold 4,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $24708.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7346.0 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Norry Elliot (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $5.67 per share for $11968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3539.0 shares of the ADAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Rawcliffe Adrian (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,879 shares at an average price of $5.67 for $56009.0. The insider now directly holds 13,529 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 84.74% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 44.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -156.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.