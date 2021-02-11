Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO)

757 institutions hold shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), with 185k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 8.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.30B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 8.04% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 28.12 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.55% of the NVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 15.83 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 7.93 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $550.58 million, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 7.28 million with a market value of $505.42 million.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.24 and a high of $73.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $79.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $88.83 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -33.55% lower than the price target low of $53.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.18, the stock is -0.39% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 5.30% off its SMA200. NVO registered 12.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 44723 employees, a market worth around $130.02B and $20.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.56 and Fwd P/E is 20.87. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.56% and -3.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.50%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novo Nordisk A/S quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $5.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.69% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -10.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.