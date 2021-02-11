Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) up 17.11% since start of the year

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) is 17.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIHO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 7.11% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79543.0 and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 52.15% off its SMA200. HIHO registered 167.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5887.

The stock witnessed a 10.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is 11.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $18.30M and $11.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.97. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.88% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Analyst Forecasts

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.90% this year.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.38% while institutional investors hold 10.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.91M, and float is at 2.02M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 5.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.23 million shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the HIHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 25000.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zeff Capital, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Zeff Capital, LP sold 101,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $5.72 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Eastern Company (EML) that is trading -3.26% down over the past 12 months. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is -21.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.