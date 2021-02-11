How Do Analysts Feel About Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)?

How have the shares performed?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) saw downtrend of -0.64% in the recent trading with $32.64 being its most recent. The current price level -2.45% lower than the highest price of $33.46 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 29.01% higher than the lowest price of $25.30 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on DRVN appeared in TipRanks under the title “Should You Buy These 3 Hot IPO Stocks? Analysts Weigh In” on Feb-10-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -2.45% below one month high and is +29.01% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Earnings – What Happened With DRVN

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $180.11 billion.

DRVN – Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 158.28 million.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 3 new insider purchases involving 32,220 shares. On the other hand, DRVN declared 0 shares have been sold in 0 insider transactions over the past three months.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was 1.17 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 1.94. The count was 451.40 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock