IKNX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Now

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) is 15.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IKNX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is 8.93% and 35.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94635.0 and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 135.94% off its SMA200. IKNX registered 104.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 218.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.56.

The stock witnessed a 15.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 189.67%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $22.89M and $14.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.08% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Analyst Forecasts

IKONICS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -684.30% this year.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in IKONICS Corporation (IKNX), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.85% while institutional investors hold 0.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.98M, and float is at 0.59M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 0.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) with over 3000.0 shares valued at $29908.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the IKNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 1301.0 shares valued at $4644.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 700.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $2499.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 237.0 with a market value of $2362.0.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NERGES JOSEPH R, the company’s Confidentiality agreement. SEC filings show that NERGES JOSEPH R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $3.83 per share for a total of $9571.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

IKONICS Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that NERGES JOSEPH R (Confidentiality agreement) sold a total of 1,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $3.98 per share for $7456.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the IKNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, NERGES JOSEPH R (Confidentiality agreement) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $21806.0. The insider now directly holds 360,921 shares of IKONICS Corporation (IKNX).

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is -17.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -266.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.