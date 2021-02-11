Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) is 9.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISSC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 11.68% and 9.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67591.0 and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 29.34% off its SMA200. ISSC registered 49.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.54.

The stock witnessed a 19.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.02%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $118.69M and $21.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 592.87% and -7.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.39% while institutional investors hold 44.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.96M, and float is at 11.64M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 30.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC with over 1.19 million shares valued at $7.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the ISSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.58 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $3.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $2.96 million.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRESSNER GLEN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRESSNER GLEN R sold 4,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $33353.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) sold a total of 15,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $7.76 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29957.0 shares of the ISSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) disposed off 11,651 shares at an average price of $7.96 for $92745.0. The insider now directly holds 45,159 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC).

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is -1.69% lower over the past 12 months. Air Industries Group (AIRI) is 25.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5940.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.