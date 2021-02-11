Inphi Corporation (IPHI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:IPHI Stock Is Going Next

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.72 and a high of $182.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $167.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.39% higher than the price target low of $169.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.65, the stock is -2.92% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 28.28% off its SMA200. IPHI registered 99.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.18.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.04%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) has around 685 employees, a market worth around $8.71B and $683.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.64. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.08% and -8.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inphi Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $184.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Top Institutional Holders

433 institutions hold shares in Inphi Corporation (IPHI), with 460.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 99.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.97M, and float is at 51.61M with Short Float at 6.06%. Institutions hold 98.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.88 million shares valued at $547.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the IPHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.81 million shares valued at $771.99 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 3.25 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $364.73 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $345.09 million.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Inphi Corporation (IPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tamer Ford, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tamer Ford sold 21,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $147.05 per share for a total of $3.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Inphi Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Tamer Ford (President & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $150.17 per share for $7.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the IPHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Tamer Ford (President & CEO) disposed off 265,311 shares at an average price of $146.58 for $38.89 million. The insider now directly holds 278,063 shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI).

Inphi Corporation (IPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 31.10% up over the past 12 months. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is 43.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.