Is Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) a good stock to buy now?

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) is 9.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.88 and a high of $38.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABTX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.39% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.22, the stock is 2.27% and 6.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51803.0 and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 32.90% off its SMA200. ABTX registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.34%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) has around 587 employees, a market worth around $767.85M and $241.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.26% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $58.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.07% while institutional investors hold 49.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.44M, and float is at 19.04M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 45.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $100.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.43% of the ABTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.21 million shares valued at $28.36 million to account for 5.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $20.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $14.87 million.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Roland L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Roland L. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $36.89 per share for a total of $59023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98119.0 shares.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Williams Roland L. (Director) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $35.33 per share for $56535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99719.0 shares of the ABTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Williams Roland L. (Director) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $36.39 for $58230.0. The insider now directly holds 101,319 shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX).