Is Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) a good stock to buy now?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) is 5.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.95, the stock is 0.85% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85646.0 and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 15.33% off its SMA200. FMNB registered -13.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.39.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.53%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $393.95M and $112.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.06% and -15.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $34.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 44.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.18M, and float is at 25.90M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 40.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.57 million shares valued at $20.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the FMNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.28 million shares valued at $13.97 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.9 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $9.85 million, while Maltese Capital Management LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $5.55 million.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Brian E, the company’s Sr VP/CIO. SEC filings show that Jackson Brian E sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $14.02 per share for a total of $21030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17972.0 shares.

Farmers National Banc Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Wallace Amber B (Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing) bought a total of 15 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $13.40 per share for $201.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27999.0 shares of the FMNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Sabat Joseph W (VP/Controller) acquired 93 shares at an average price of $13.40 for $1246.0. The insider now directly holds 18,126 shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB).

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 3.52% up over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -8.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.