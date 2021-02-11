Is Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) a good stock to buy now?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) is 17.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.58 and a high of $18.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.99, the stock is 6.95% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68267.0 and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 21.47% off its SMA200. GRTX registered -16.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 16.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.62%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.87% and -35.44% from its 52-week high.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.81% while institutional investors hold 91.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.88M, and float is at 21.96M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 81.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.36 million shares valued at $39.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.49% of the GRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 3.41 million shares valued at $30.82 million to account for 13.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 3.08 million shares representing 12.36% and valued at over $27.88 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $15.18 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alleva Lawrence M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alleva Lawrence M bought 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $10.22 per share for a total of $23771.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6325.0 shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Sussman Joel F. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $10.32 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Sussman Joel F. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX).