Is Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) a good stock to buy now?

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is 2.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $7.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is 4.07% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58922.0 and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 20.43% off its SMA200. JRSH registered -6.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.69%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $67.87M and $85.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.11% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $16.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH), with 5.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.88% while institutional investors hold 9.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.33M, and float is at 5.79M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Howe and Rusling, Inc. with over 0.14 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.21% of the JRSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 56246.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 41854.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.