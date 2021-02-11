Is MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) a good stock to buy now?

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) is 51.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $8.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDIA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is 15.63% and 33.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63668.0 and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. MDIA registered -38.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0177 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3552.

The stock witnessed a 36.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.75%, and is 11.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $28.56M and $38.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.39% and -55.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Analyst Forecasts

.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.59% while institutional investors hold 43.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.10M, and float is at 1.49M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 36.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.31% of the MDIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 98894.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 72868.0 shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 41535.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hornaday Ryan A, the company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hornaday Ryan A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $10500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9844.0 shares.

MediaCo Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Walsh Patrick M (President, COO) sold a total of 184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $5.11 per share for $940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MDIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Walsh Patrick M (President, COO) disposed off 11,147 shares at an average price of $5.11 for $56961.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA).