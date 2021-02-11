Is Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) a good stock to buy now?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) is 28.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.09, the stock is 5.54% and 12.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75353.0 and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.07% and -37.68% from its 52-week high.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.47% while institutional investors hold 58.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 23.24M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 52.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.06 million shares valued at $31.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.80% of the MTCR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is venBio Partners LLC with 3.06 million shares valued at $31.23 million to account for 11.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 1.31 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $13.37 million, while VR Adviser, LLC holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $11.68 million.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 66 times.