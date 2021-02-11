Is PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) a good stock to buy now?

PC Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) is 13.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.91 and a high of $53.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNXN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.47% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.25, the stock is 3.97% and 10.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61343.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.42% off its SMA200. CNXN registered 25.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.83.

The stock witnessed a 7.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) has around 2609 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.89 and Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.03% and -1.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PC Connection Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $651.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in PC Connection Inc. (CNXN), with 15.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.12% while institutional investors hold 108.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.13M, and float is at 10.96M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 45.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.28 million shares valued at $107.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the CNXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.96 million shares valued at $80.57 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mawer Investment Management Limited which holds 1.65 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $78.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $29.79 million.

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEFFA NEGRINI DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEFFA NEGRINI DAVID sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $46.15 per share for a total of $92300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94000.0 shares.

PC Connection Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that BEFFA NEGRINI DAVID (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $42.54 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96000.0 shares of the CNXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Duckett Barbara (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $47.62 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 8,377 shares of PC Connection Inc. (CNXN).

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1071.89% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 218.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.