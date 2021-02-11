Is Standex International Corporation (SXI) a good stock to buy now?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is 18.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.50 and a high of $90.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SXI stock was last observed hovering at around $90.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.39% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.43% higher than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.60, the stock is 7.26% and 13.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93585.0 and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 42.47% off its SMA200. SXI registered 27.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.28.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.28%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $599.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.27% and 0.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standex International Corporation (SXI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standex International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $162.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Standex International Corporation (SXI), with 306.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 94.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.23M, and float is at 12.07M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 92.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.89 million shares valued at $146.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the SXI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.23 million shares valued at $72.53 million to account for 9.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 0.7 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $41.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $37.81 million.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Standex International Corporation (SXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunbar David A., the company’s President/CEO/Chairman. SEC filings show that Dunbar David A. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38637.0 shares.

Standex International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that HANSEN THOMAS J (Director) sold a total of 2,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $73.21 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8715.0 shares of the SXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Dunbar David A. (President/CEO/Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $78.00 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 41,637 shares of Standex International Corporation (SXI).

Standex International Corporation (SXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 16.93% up over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 28.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.