John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.25 and a high of $91.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBSS stock was last observed hovering at around $89.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.83% higher than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.13, the stock is 11.20% and 14.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56565.0 and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. JBSS registered 18.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.29.

The stock witnessed a 12.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.73%, and is 9.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) has around 1370 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $859.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.64 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.85% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $202.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Top Institutional Holders

267 institutions hold shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS), with 195.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 98.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.49M, and float is at 8.72M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 97.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.48 million shares valued at $116.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.67% of the JBSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $57.02 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.57 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $45.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $30.03 million.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WRIGHT DANIEL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WRIGHT DANIEL M sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $85.27 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13553.0 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hershey Company (HSY) that is trading -4.85% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.89.