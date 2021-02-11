Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) is 13.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.77 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LABP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is 13.29% and 13.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.65% and -11.14% from its 52-week high.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Analyst Forecasts

.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.53M, and float is at 6.25M.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Poukalov Konstantin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Poukalov Konstantin bought 99,681 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $14.08 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.87 million shares.

Landos Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) bought a total of 99,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $14.08 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.3 million shares of the LABP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $20.0 million. The insider now directly holds 7,049,564 shares of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP).