Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 45.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.68, the stock is 17.67% and 29.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 43.00% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 16.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.62.

The stock witnessed a 32.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.63%, and is 13.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 508 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $334.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 228.84 and Fwd P/E is 46.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.99% and -2.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $92.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 93.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.82M, and float is at 65.23M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 91.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.29 million shares valued at $138.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.39% of the LNTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.06 million shares valued at $64.12 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 4.84 million shares representing 7.23% and valued at over $61.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $55.14 million.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maeusli Heinz Christoph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Maeusli Heinz Christoph bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.94 per share for a total of $17940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12211.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Maeusli Heinz Christoph (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $16.13 per share for $16130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11211.0 shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Maeusli Heinz Christoph (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.29 for $15290.0. The insider now directly holds 10,211 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is 124.21% higher over the past 12 months. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is -30.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.88.