LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.32% Change This Year

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is -0.81% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 36.50% off its SMA200. LPTH registered 216.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9527 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0458.

The stock witnessed a 10.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $106.23M and $37.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.41 and Fwd P/E is 27.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.30% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $9.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), with 7.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.31% while institutional investors hold 34.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 20.26M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 24.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.4 million shares valued at $3.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the LPTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.27 million shares valued at $4.98 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.22 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $2.94 million, while Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $3.05 million.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Retreage Donald O’connor JR, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Retreage Donald O’connor JR bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $584.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

LightPath Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Retreage Donald O’connor JR (CFO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $1.29 per share for $643.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the LPTH stock.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 14.55% up over the past 12 months. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is 73.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.