Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lument Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: LFT) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 2.15% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69717.0 and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 24.38% off its SMA200. LFT registered 1.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2604 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9642.

The stock witnessed a 1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.85%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.22% and -12.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lument Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -59.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.00% while institutional investors hold 46.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.94M, and float is at 22.20M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 41.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AXA S.A. with over 3.34 million shares valued at $9.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the LFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.09 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 1.03 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $2.82 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lument Finance Trust Inc. (LFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.