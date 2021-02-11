Lydall Inc. (LDL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lydall Inc. (NYSE: LDL) is 11.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of $35.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -19.39% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.43, the stock is 4.19% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59510.0 and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 64.90% off its SMA200. LDL registered 55.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.04.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.17%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $587.70M and $747.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.07. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 597.91% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lydall Inc. (LDL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lydall Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $197.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Lydall Inc. (LDL), with 932.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 99.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.38M, and float is at 16.80M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 94.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.59 million shares valued at $77.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the LDL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.32 million shares valued at $21.79 million to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Juniper Investment Company, LLC which holds 1.25 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $20.66 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $18.41 million.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lydall Inc. (LDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SODERSTROM S CARL JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SODERSTROM S CARL JR sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $31.75 per share for a total of $79375.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28664.0 shares.

Lydall Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that SODERSTROM S CARL JR (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $31.50 per share for $78750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31164.0 shares of the LDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, SODERSTROM S CARL JR (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.71 for $21707.0. The insider now directly holds 31,256 shares of Lydall Inc. (LDL).

Lydall Inc. (LDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American States Water Company (AWR) that is trading -10.06% down over the past 12 months. Unifi Inc. (UFI) is 6.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.