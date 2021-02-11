Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) is 31.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is 13.91% and 22.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82552.0 and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 16.05% off its SMA200. MTR registered -26.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.22.

The stock witnessed a 25.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.92%, and is 16.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is 80.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.14% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.80%).

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Analyst Forecasts

Mesa Royalty Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), with institutional investors hold 11.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86M, and float is at 1.86M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 11.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the MTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. with 53717.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 2.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwich Investment Management, Inc which holds 22995.0 shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $90140.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 2937.0 with a market value of $11513.0.

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 2.28% up over the past 12 months. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -15.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 73.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 705.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.