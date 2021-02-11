Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is 9.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRCC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.78, the stock is 1.43% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96359.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 17.21% off its SMA200. MRCC registered -20.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.97%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.36. Distance from 52-week low is 146.63% and -21.96% from its 52-week high.

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monroe Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $13.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), with 620.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.91% while institutional investors hold 23.72% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 23.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cliffwater, LLC with over 0.68 million shares valued at $4.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.18% of the MRCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. with 0.57 million shares valued at $4.58 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 0.55 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $3.73 million, while Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.56 million.

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steele Jeffrey D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Steele Jeffrey D. sold 9,336 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $9.33 per share for a total of $87125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that NATHAN JORDE M. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.48 per share for $89620.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the MRCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Steele Jeffrey D. (Director) acquired 8,835 shares at an average price of $5.82 for $51393.0. The insider now directly holds 36,835 shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC).