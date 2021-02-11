Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.85% Upside

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.66 and a high of $145.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $143.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.76% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.47, the stock is 0.74% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 12.92% off its SMA200. NDAQ registered 24.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.69.

The stock witnessed a 1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has around 4776 employees, a market worth around $23.53B and $5.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.49 and Fwd P/E is 20.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.81% and -2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.59 with sales reaching $768.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Top Institutional Holders

872 institutions hold shares in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), with 30.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.69% while institutional investors hold 95.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.17M, and float is at 114.02M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 77.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investor AB with over 19.39 million shares valued at $2.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the NDAQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 14.89 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.4 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $1.52 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 9.22 million with a market value of $1.13 billion.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ottersgard Lars, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ottersgard Lars sold 6,215 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $142.60 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9731.0 shares.

Nasdaq Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Smith Bryan Everard (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $143.48 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9890.0 shares of the NDAQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, SIBBERN BJORN (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,806 shares at an average price of $144.98 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 7,695 shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is 61.85% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.