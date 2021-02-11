Neenah Inc. (NP) – The 0.37% Upside Potential Remains

Neenah Inc. (NYSE: NP) is 3.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.44 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NP stock was last observed hovering at around $56.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.16% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.29, the stock is 5.05% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65648.0 and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 19.88% off its SMA200. NP registered -18.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.77.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.58%, and is 7.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Neenah Inc. (NP) has around 2324 employees, a market worth around $960.18M and $799.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.32% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Neenah Inc. (NP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neenah Inc. (NP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neenah Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $193.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Neenah Inc. (NP), with 211.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 94.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.80M, and float is at 16.59M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 93.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.64 million shares valued at $146.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.72% of the NP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.88 million shares valued at $104.18 million to account for 11.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 1.37 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $51.48 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $44.83 million.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Neenah Inc. (NP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brownlee Larry Newton, the company’s VP & Controller. SEC filings show that Brownlee Larry Newton sold 338 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $55.06 per share for a total of $18610.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17552.0 shares.

Neenah Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that COOK WILLIAM M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $44.68 per share for $44680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8781.0 shares of the NP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, DeSantis Paul F (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 3,400 shares at an average price of $45.17 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 18,342 shares of Neenah Inc. (NP).

Neenah Inc. (NP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) that is trading 56.92% up over the past 12 months. Domtar Corporation (UFS) is -4.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.