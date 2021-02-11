Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.70 and a high of $74.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNI stock was last observed hovering at around $72.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.03% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.67% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.67% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.79, the stock is -0.47% and 0.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53284.0 and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 15.17% off its SMA200. NNI registered 20.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.13.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.58%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.89% and -4.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nelnet Inc. (NNI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nelnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.78 with sales reaching $506.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 138.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Nelnet Inc. (NNI), with 15.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.27% while institutional investors hold 87.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.54M, and float is at 16.27M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 52.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.28 million shares valued at $137.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the NNI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnolia Group, LLC with 1.63 million shares valued at $116.02 million to account for 5.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.53 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $91.95 million, while Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $106.64 million.

Nelnet Inc. (NNI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nelnet Inc. (NNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Munn William J, the company’s Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun. SEC filings show that Munn William J sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $97500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27788.0 shares.

Nelnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Butterfield Shelby J (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $48.85 per share for $4.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, DUNLAP MICHAEL S (Executive Chairman of Board) acquired 1,347,200 shares at an average price of $44.57 for $60.04 million. The insider now directly holds 1,600,000 shares of Nelnet Inc. (NNI).

Nelnet Inc. (NNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navient Corporation (NAVI) that is trading -14.62% down over the past 12 months. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is -10.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.