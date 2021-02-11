NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) on Track to Reach $8.00 in a Year

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is 23.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTWK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 6.75% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70258.0 and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 48.63% off its SMA200. NTWK registered 15.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0830 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2405.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.95%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $53.02M and $55.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.00% and -5.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetSol Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.32% while institutional investors hold 32.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.79M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 27.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Moab Capital Partners LLC with over 0.78 million shares valued at $2.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.71% of the NTWK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.48 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $1.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $1.2 million.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GHAURI NAJEEB, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GHAURI NAJEEB bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $20050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

NetSol Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Almond Roger Kent (CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $3.56 per share for $35571.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23747.0 shares of the NTWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, GHAURI NAJEEB (CEO) acquired 8,300 shares at an average price of $3.77 for $31255.0. The insider now directly holds 775,201 shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK).

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK): Who are the competitors?

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 14.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.