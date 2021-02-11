Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 24.15% Change This Year

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is 24.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.14 and a high of $136.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $115.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.39% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.99% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -13.33% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.00, the stock is 5.62% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 9.11% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 11.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.75%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.62 and Fwd P/E is 25.12. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.96% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $253.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

617 institutions hold shares in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 100.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.30M, and float is at 90.70M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 99.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.36 million shares valued at $801.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the NBIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.16 million shares valued at $784.81 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.0 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $670.74 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $629.69 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lippoldt Darin, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Lippoldt Darin sold 36,194 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $116.17 per share for a total of $4.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34361.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Lippoldt Darin (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $116.72 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31914.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, ROBERTS EIRY (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,363 shares at an average price of $116.78 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 17,231 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 106.73% up over the past 12 months. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) is 38.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.