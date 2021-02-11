New Relic Inc. (NEWR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.11% Upside

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) is 2.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.49 and a high of $81.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEWR stock was last observed hovering at around $66.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.11% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -24.72% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.35, the stock is -11.14% and -2.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. NEWR registered 11.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.04.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.12%, and is -14.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $654.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.10% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $166.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in New Relic Inc. (NEWR), with 8.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 100.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.21M, and float is at 51.60M with Short Float at 9.38%. Institutions hold 86.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eminence Capital, LP with over 5.39 million shares valued at $303.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.54% of the NEWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Matrix Capital Management with 5.0 million shares valued at $281.8 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.77 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $268.72 million, while HMI Capital, LLC holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $224.82 million.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at New Relic Inc. (NEWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cirne Lewis, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Cirne Lewis sold 39,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $63.32 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.84 million shares.

New Relic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Cirne Lewis (CEO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $59.63 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.88 million shares of the NEWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Sachleben Mark (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,351 shares at an average price of $56.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,442 shares of New Relic Inc. (NEWR).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) that is trading 50.00% up over the past 12 months. SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) is 87.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.81.